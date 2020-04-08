PORTLAND — Spurwink has launched the Access to Mental Health Care Fund in response to the need for critical mental health treatment during the COVID-19 crisis and due to the increased need for outpatient counseling. This fund will provide treatment for its 8,100 current clients and for anyone who needs support.

In a matter of two weeks, the agency has pivoted to 99 percent of outpatient services being delivered by telehealth, including the use of video and telephonic platforms, expanded options for electronic signing of documents, and has rapidly developed clinical resources and strategies to best meet client needs.

During this crisis, Spurwink continues to develop guidelines that comply with all government (CDC, HDS) agencies to move rapidly on solutions to meet evolving needs. Telehealth is used across all programs, staff has transitioned to remote working at many locations where possible, and strict hygiene, health and visitor protocols have been adopted at the child and adult residential programs, nursing home and other sites.

To provide support to the Access to Mental Health Care Fund, text SPURWINK to 44-321 to give or visit spurwink.org/covid-19-support. For treatment, contact 207-871-1200, email [email protected], or find a provider nearby at providers.spurwink.org.

Spurwink is a nationally accredited nonprofit organization that provides a broad range of mental health, education and residential services for children, adolescents, adults and families. For more information, visit www.spurwink.org, or call 207-871-1200.

