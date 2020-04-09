AUBURN — Androscoggin County may delay requesting a bond package for capital improvements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

County Administrator Larry Post said he received estimates for some of the work last week, but said it was premature to reveal the amount for a potential bond.

The bond would cover two major areas — the county building’s boilers and heating system and the basement area that would mostly be utilized by the Sheriff’s Office. It could also include funds to update the record system in the Register of Probate office.

“We may have to hold off on that for another year,” Post said.

The coronavirus should not have any impact on the 2021 budget calendar, which begins later this summer, Post said.

Due to the union contract in place, Post said he could not promise a budget with 0% increase, but “we’ll hold the line as much as we can.”

While the county building is closed to the public, county employees are still working, conducting business both at the office or from home. No one has been laid off or furloughed, Post said.

“We’re still functioning during these difficult times, Post said.

While the public can’t physically interact with the county, Post said someone is there to assist on the telephone or electronically. Records can be researched online for the Registry of Deeds and filings for probate can be made online as well.

In-person visits to the probate court are limited to emergencies, according to a memo from Androscoggin County Probate Judge Michael Dubois. Some matters, such as adoptions, name changes, guardianships and estate matters could be heard by telephone conferencing.

However, passports are not being processed at this time, Post said.

The previous County Commission meeting scheduled for April 1 was canceled, but Post said that the next meeting, set for April 15, will proceed as scheduled. The meeting will likely take place via Zoom, Skype or some other platform. The public will be able to watch the meeting on the county website, Post said.

