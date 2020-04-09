St. Lawrence University
CANTON, NY—Emma Galipeau-Eldridge of Otisfield, has been selected for inclusion on the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University. Galipeau-Eldridge is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in psychology.
