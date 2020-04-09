Cauliflower Rice Pilaf

Here is a new twist on rice and a great way to add nutritional value to your starchy side dish!

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower (about 2¼ lb.), leaves removed, coarsely chopped into 1–2 inch pieces

4 scallions

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided

½ cup peeled, sliced almonds

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

3 Tbsp. golden raisins, chopped

Directions:

Working in batches if needed, pulse cauliflower in a food processor until rice-size pieces form, being careful not to over process. Transfer to a medium bowl.

Trim scallions, then finely chop white parts. Thinly slice green parts on an angle; set these aside for serving.

Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Toast almonds, tossing occasionally, until they start to turn golden, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add cinnamon and red pepper flakes; season with salt and toss to coat. Transfer to a large bowl.

Melt remaining 1 Tbsp. butter in same skillet over medium-high heat. Cook white scallion parts, stirring constantly, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Add raisins and reduce heat to medium-low.

Add cauliflower and cook, tossing occasionally, until some steam is released and cauliflower is just tender, about 3 minutes.

Transfer cauliflower mixture to bowl with almond mixture; season with salt and toss to combine.

Add reserved green scallion parts and toss once more before serving.

