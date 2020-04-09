Cauliflower Rice Pilaf
Here is a new twist on rice and a great way to add nutritional value to your starchy side dish!
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
1 head of cauliflower (about 2¼ lb.), leaves removed, coarsely chopped into 1–2 inch pieces
4 scallions
3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided
½ cup peeled, sliced almonds
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
Kosher salt
3 Tbsp. golden raisins, chopped
Directions:
Working in batches if needed, pulse cauliflower in a food processor until rice-size pieces form, being careful not to over process. Transfer to a medium bowl.
Trim scallions, then finely chop white parts. Thinly slice green parts on an angle; set these aside for serving.
Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Toast almonds, tossing occasionally, until they start to turn golden, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add cinnamon and red pepper flakes; season with salt and toss to coat. Transfer to a large bowl.
Melt remaining 1 Tbsp. butter in same skillet over medium-high heat. Cook white scallion parts, stirring constantly, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Add raisins and reduce heat to medium-low.
Add cauliflower and cook, tossing occasionally, until some steam is released and cauliflower is just tender, about 3 minutes.
Transfer cauliflower mixture to bowl with almond mixture; season with salt and toss to combine.
Add reserved green scallion parts and toss once more before serving.
