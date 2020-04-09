SABATTUS — The town will close Martin Point Park, including the beach and boat launch, effective midnight Thursday because people there are not adhering to social distancing requirements.

According to a written statement from Town Manager Anthony Lord, Public Works will place barricades across the entrance and post a sign noting the park is closed during the state of emergency.

The park is closed until further notice.

