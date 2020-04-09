SABATTUS — The town closed Martin Point Park, including the beach and boat launch, effective Friday, April 10, because people there are not adhering to social distancing requirements.

According to a written statement from Town Manager Anthony Ward, Public Works will place barricades across the entrance and post a sign noting the park is closed during the state of emergency.

The park is closed until further notice.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, sabattus maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles