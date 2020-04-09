TURNER – Jessica L. Faunce, 25, of Turner, passed away on April 1, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a car accident.She was born August 1, 1994 in Concord, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Colleen Faunce Litalien and Joshua Litalien. She will always be remembered as a free spirited, loving daughter, sister, friend, and coworker. Jessie’s circle of friends was large, she will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her, both near and far, but met with open arms by those who passed before her. She was an artist, lover of nature, hiker, snowshoer, stargazer, dancer, music lover, and she adored sunsets. Jessie had a special bond with her brother Josh. She was a wonderful big sister. She always had his back and they were best friends. Jessica graduated from Leavitt Area High School in 2012. Most recently she worked at TD Bank, Rowe Auburn, and Central Maine Gastroenterology.She is survived by her mother and father, Colleen Litalien and Joshua Litalien of Turner. Biological father, Jason Hammar of Massachusetts. A brother, Joshua Faunce of Turner. Grandparents, Peggy Faunce of Turner, Robert and Avril Faunce of Florida, Bettie and Jerry Litalien of Mexico, Cheryl Hammar of Massachusetts, and Jack and Anna Hammar of Texas. Aunts and uncles, Denise and Troy Crayton of Virginia, Michele and Corey Morris of Leeds, Merrie Sue and Frank Spurr of Lewiston, and Giovanna and Erik Hammar of Massachusetts. And many cousins and other extended family members.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

« Previous