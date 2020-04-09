LEWISTON – John T. Butler Sr. died peacefully at his home on his own terms with much dignity and love on April 6, 2020, at the age of 98.He was born in Lewiston, Maine, on July 4, 1921, to Arabella and Patrick F. Butler who immigrated to the U.S. from Ireland in 1915.A 1941 graduate of Lewiston High School, John was drafted in 1942 to serve his country in World War II. He entered the United States Air Corps (now the U.S. Air Force) and was stationed at Paine Field in Everett, Washington. His compassionate nature and empathy for others earned him a promotion to the 235th Medical Corps where he proudly served in Africa, India and China until the war ended in 1945. His World War II experiences were memorable and he often recounted to his children and grandchildren stories of the medical team with whom he served. He viewed his years of service to his country as an important part of his life.After the war ended, he worked for his uncle, Jim Butler, who invented head numbers for horses that are still used today in the harness racing industry. John traveled to state fairs and racetracks throughout New England and New York state renting these head numbers. While working at the racetracks on weekends, John spoke often to the jockeys who complained about the lack of comfort with their riding boots. Being a young entrepreneur, John listened to their needs and created a boot, called “the Butler 500”, which quickly became a favorite among the harness racing jockeys. He had the boots manufactured in Maine and he sold them by mail order throughout the U.S. and Canada. During the week, he worked for O’Brien Dye Co. who produced products for the shoe industry. He worked for them until 1952 when he and his brother Frank Butler decided to start their own business, Butler Bros., to supply products to the thriving shoe industry in New England. Today, Butler Bros. is run by his son, Patrick, and the Company has grown into a full line industrial distributor serving customers in 48 states with 130 employees. John rarely missed a day of work and still came into the office right up until the weeks preceding his death.John also found the time to serve on the Board of Directors of Peoples Savings Bank for 20 years.John married his true soulmate, Rosemarie Cote, at St. Patrick’s Chapel in Lewiston in 1953 after meeting her at a City Hall dance and sweeping her off her feet with his boyish charm and sparkling blue eyes. Their loving marriage spanned 65 years and they had 5 children. John lived a remarkable life and made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was a charming, funny, decent, honest and hard-working man. An incredible father, he stressed to his children the importance of a strong work ethic, common sense, and fairness to others. He also knew how to have a good time by organizing nightly neighborhood baseball games (where he was the designated pitcher) and creating lasting family memories with summers spent at Old Orchard Beach. Born on the Fourth of July, John’s annual birthday celebration with family and friends was the highlight of the summer. Always in rare form and the center of attention for his special day, he joked that the fireworks that day were for him and not our country’s birthday. Hard work was the theme of his life; and, he even had a poem that his children, grandchildren, co-workers, and friends had to learn and recite back to him (sometimes for a dollar). The poem was called “Work” and it went like this—”Work, this is my work, my blessing and not my doom. For all who live, I am the one by whom, this work shall best be done, and in the right way!”John was an avid golfer and played competitively for many years with his dear friends. He had an uncanny memory for great golf matches and great shots, and he would retell those stories often and with amazing accuracy, much to the chagrin of his playing companions. He also enjoyed weekly poker games with longtime friends and played well into his 90s.He was predeceased in death by his beloved wife Rosemarie, “the love of his life”, his son John, Jr., his four siblings and their respective spouses, sister Margaret and husband Russell Stinson, sister Josephine, brother Frank Butler, and sister Madeline and spouse Martin Pierter. John will be remembered and sadly missed by his children, Shaun Butler and husband Ray Harris of New York City, Kathleen Butler Simpson and husband Steve Simpson of Lewiston, Patrick Butler and his wife Patricia of Lewiston and Portland, Mary Lou Harris and husband Tim of Lewiston, and Ann Butler of Lewiston. John was also deeply loved by his grandchildren and step grandchildren who brought much joy into his life. They include Jamie Caouette, Nik Caouette and partner Nongnuch (Kum) Makarom, Jason Butler and wife Titayawan (Fon) Butler, Tori Butler Doucette and husband Jeff, Alexandria Butler Paradis and husband Michael, Michael Butler, Matthew Butler, Andrew Butler, Jonathan Powell, Jessica Harris and Corey Harris. In addition, he loved his seven great grandchildren, Madison, Natalie, Braden, Zhylis, Chama, Tavin, Jorah, and his beloved dog, Izzy, his constant companion to the end.The family would like to extend special thanks to John’s youngest daughter Mary Lou Harris for her devotion and selfless daily care so John could stay in his home until his death. The family also wishes to thank his granddaughter Jamie Caouette and caregiver Nancy Cole, as well as the hospice staff, Peg Phelan and Beth Dubois, for their loving and thoughtful care.Condolences and fond memories may be shared with John’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisiting hours and details of the upcoming funeral will be provided at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to one of the organizations important to John Butler. The Store Next Door at Lewiston high School is a program managed by John's granddaughter, Jamie Caouette, to provide basic needs such as food, hygiene products, clothing and school supplies to homeless and at-risk students. Online gifts can be made online at www.PayPal.me/SNDLHS or checks can be made out to "The Store Next Door" and mailed to: The Store Next Door, Attention Jamie Caouette, 156 East Avenue, Lewiston Maine, 04240. Alternatively, gifts can be sent to Honor Flight Maine, a nonprofit to honor veterans for their sacrifice and service. For more information or to donate online visit honorflightmaine.org.