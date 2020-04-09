“Sweet Pea” and “Fuzzy Butt,” two lambs recently born at Springbrook Farm in Oxford. Owner Sally Harney said they have been slow to gain weight so she is keeping them in a playpen and bottle-feeding them. Nicole Carter / Advertiser Democrat

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Advertiser Democrat, agriculture, Oxford Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles