FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year: Julia Colby, Oxford Hills, Senior, Guard
Cecelia Dieterich, Oxford Hills, Senior, Guard
Lexi Mittelstadt, Mt. Blue, Senior, Guard
Aaliyah WilsonFalcone, Winthrop, Senior, Guard
Jordan Grant, Gray-New Gloucester, Senior, Forward
SECOND TEAM
Rylee Sevigny, Mountain Valley, Junior, Guard
Giana Russo, Lisbon, Senior, Guard
Maddy Foster, Lewiston, Senior, Forward
Chantel Ouellette, Edward Little, Senior, Forward
Luci Rothwell, Telstar, Senior, Forward
THIRD TEAM
Desirae Dumais, Oak Hill, Senior, Guard
Cassidy Dumont, Oxford Hills, Junior, Guard
Lauren Eastlack, Rangeley, Senior, Guard
Libby Clement, Monmouth, Senior, Forward
Kena Souza, Winthrop, Senior, Forward
HONORABLE MENTION
Alyssa McTyre, Dirigo; Hannah Chaput, Edward Little; Eliza Hotham, Gray-New Gloucester; Taylor White, Leavitt; Emily Strachan, Lewiston; Charlee Cox, Lisbon; Audrey Fletcher, Monmouth; Eva Stevens, Mt. Blue; Kierstyn Lyons, Mountain Valley; Emily Dillman, Oak Hill; Olivia Pye, Rangeley; Winnie LaRochelle, Rangeley; Mia-Angelina Leslie, St. Dom’s; Becca Zimmerman, St. Dom’s.
