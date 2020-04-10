FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year: Julia Colby, Oxford Hills, Senior, Guard

Cecelia Dieterich, Oxford Hills, Senior, Guard

Lexi Mittelstadt, Mt. Blue, Senior, Guard

Aaliyah WilsonFalcone, Winthrop, Senior, Guard

Jordan Grant, Gray-New Gloucester, Senior, Forward

SECOND TEAM

Rylee Sevigny, Mountain Valley, Junior, Guard

Giana Russo, Lisbon, Senior, Guard

Maddy Foster, Lewiston, Senior, Forward

Chantel Ouellette, Edward Little, Senior, Forward

Luci Rothwell, Telstar, Senior, Forward

THIRD TEAM

Desirae Dumais, Oak Hill, Senior, Guard

Cassidy Dumont, Oxford Hills, Junior, Guard

Lauren Eastlack, Rangeley, Senior, Guard

Libby Clement, Monmouth, Senior, Forward

Kena Souza, Winthrop, Senior, Forward

HONORABLE MENTION

Alyssa McTyre, Dirigo; Hannah Chaput, Edward Little; Eliza Hotham, Gray-New Gloucester; Taylor White, Leavitt; Emily Strachan, Lewiston; Charlee Cox, Lisbon; Audrey Fletcher, Monmouth; Eva Stevens, Mt. Blue; Kierstyn Lyons, Mountain Valley; Emily Dillman, Oak Hill; Olivia Pye, Rangeley; Winnie LaRochelle, Rangeley; Mia-Angelina Leslie, St. Dom’s; Becca Zimmerman, St. Dom’s.

