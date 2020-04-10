The coronavirus has claimed another life in Maine — raising the statewide death toll to 17 — while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 586 on Friday, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine added 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases from Thursday to Friday, an increase of just shy of 5 percent. The Maine CDC also reported that 111 people had been hospitalized at some point during their illness but that 246 individuals had recovered from COVID-19 and been released from isolation. The state now has 323 active cases of the virus, based on the number of deaths and recoveries.

The epicenter of the disease in Maine continues to be Cumberland and York counties, which account for 413 of the 586 cases. But Waldo County is up to 19 cases due, in large part, to an outbreak at a Belfast nursing home and senior living community. Piscataquis remains the only county without a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Gov. Janet Mills is expected to join Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, during a briefing at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday, Shah highlighted concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, particularly at Tall Pines in Belfast, where 10 residents and three health care workers had tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, 11 cases have been reported at OceanView, a senior residential community in Falmouth.

Shah also offered additional details Thursday from epidemiological research showing that household transmissions and the contacts with a traveling salesperson were among the factors driving the spread of the disease in Maine.

He also expressed optimism that the state would be able to obtain more tests soon, even though the CDC had received only 5 percent of the 2,300 new rapid tests it expected to get from a Scarborough manufacturer. He said the chemicals needed to perform tests are in greater supply, and that Maine no longer has a backlog of tests and is able to obtain results within 24 hours.

Overall, Maine has run more than 12,000 tests since March, the 13th most in the nation per capita, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. Shah said with improved testing capability, Maine is looking at expanding the categories of people considered “high priority” to receive a test. Currently, people at the front of the line for tests are those who are hospitalized, health care workers and those living in congregate settings, such as nursing homes.

During his Thursday briefing, Shah said physical distancing measures are saving lives but said he could not forecast when it would be safe for the state would begin reopening segments of society. Schools, businesses, beaches, parks, sports, hotels and much of society have shut down in an attempt to fight the spread of the virus and reduce deaths.

Shah said one positive sign that social distancing is working is the reduction in traffic, including declines of more than 60 percent compared to the same time a year ago along some sections of I-95 and I-295, and reductions of 30 to 40 percent along rural roads.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: