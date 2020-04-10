Maine hospitals and other health care providers will receive an immediate infusion of $145.8 million to bolster their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said in a joint statement Friday that $30 billion of aid is being distributed immediately to health care providers in Maine and across the country as part of the federal CARES Act, which includes $100 billion of funding for health care providers.

“This funding is vital to protecting the health and safety of Mainers and will provide critical support to our doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who are on the front lines,” Collins and King said in the statement. “We are pleased that this funding was distributed so quickly, and we will continue to ensure that all health care providers have the resources they need to continue to respond to this pandemic and treat patients.”

Across the state, 1,681 health care providers will receive funding, which will be used to reimburse providers for health care-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to coronavirus, and to ensure uninsured Mainers can get testing and treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

According to the Maine Hospital Association, less than $100 million of the funds will go to Maine hospitals, while the rest will be provided to other health care providers in the state.

Association Vice President of Government Affairs and Communications Jeffrey Austin said said Maine’s hospitals are appreciative of the financial assistance, and he thanked the state’s Congressional delegation for its work on providing the aid. He said other groups such as ambulance services and nursing homes also will benefit from the funds.

Still, Austin indicated that the federal aid money won’t be enough to make up for health care providers’ financial losses as all services except critical ones remain suspended.

“Our estimate is that hospitals are losing $60 million per week, so this disbursement will help, but pressure remains,” he said. “We look forward to hearing about future distributions from the fund and will work with the delegation to secure Maine’s share.”

