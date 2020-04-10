LEWISTON – Joseph Robert Biron, 86, formerly of 21 Marian Drive, Auburn, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Androscoggin Home Hospice House after a long illness. He was born on September 9, 1933 in Lewiston, the son of Alphonse and Yvette (Dumais) Biron. He married Janice C. Gilbert on November 29, 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 during the Korean Conflict and served as an aircraft director on the USS Coral Sea CV 43. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He retired from Hall & Knight Company as a plumbing and heating salesman after 34 years of employment. A member of St. Louis Parish, he loved the outdoors, camping with family and friends, boating, fishing and taking care of his home. He was an avid golfer and was proud of his 3 hole in ones. He will be lovingly remembered for the love he had for his family. Joseph is survived by two daughters, Jeanne Parent of Houston, Texas, Rosemary Gamache and husband Ronald of Auburn, Maine; his grandchildren, Melissa Hayes, Benjamin Parent, Christina Gamache and Michelle Roy; six great grandchildren; Gabriella, Brice, Madyson, Mason, Myles and Gabriel; three sisters; Deloras Preo, Joanne Janelle, Pauline Bosse; one brother; Donald Biron along with many niece and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Janice in 1988, six brothers; Norm, Gerard, Paul, Roger, Roland, Richard and one sister; Claudette Gervais. Services for Joseph will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the many special people who provided care to dad over the years. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 217 Turner St. Auburn. To leave heart felt messages and condolences for the family please visit www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

