REGION — The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) approved a request from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) on March 19 to waive a section of federal law that governs retired VA workers. The waiver makes it easier for the department to rehire retired VA health care workers and will help VA health care facilities bolster their medical staffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VA is implementing the authority and could begin hiring actions as soon as this week. As a result, VA is inviting interested retired physicians, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, respiratory therapists and other medical professionals to register online.VA is especially looking for health care providers with interest and expertise in: Tele/virtual care; Travel Nurse Corps; Direct patient care/support (at a VA medical center and/or outpatient clinic)

As a re-employed annuitant, you receive your Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) or Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS) annuities, as well as a paycheck as a federal employee. The waiver is in effect until March 31, 2021, according to OPM.

Apply to work at VA as a reemployed annuitant. Learn more about VA's response to COVID-19. Read the Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs press release on recruiting retired annuitants. For the latest VA updates on coronavirus and commonsense tips on preventing its spread, visit https://www.va.gov/coronavirus. For more information about coronavirus, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

