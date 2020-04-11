Nearly 103,000 Central Maine Power Co. customers remained without electricity Saturday afternoon after a spring snowstorm walloped the state Thursday night.

The storm brought down rain and strong winds, followed by heavy, wet snow, on lines all over the state late Thursday, cutting off service to a peak of 268,000. On Friday night, about 170,000 CMP customers were without power.

CMP said it had 102,897 outages as of 2:22 p.m. Saturday. Kennebec, Somerset and Waldo counties had the most outages, with 17,126, 15,481 and 15,208, respectively. Androscoggin County had 7,831 outages, Lincoln 8,250 and Penobscot 9,944.

In Cumberland County, which had 1,984 outages, New Gloucester, Harpswell and Brunswick was hardest hit, with hundreds of outages each.

CMP’s president and CEO, Doug Herling, said in a statement Saturday that the utility recognized that Mainers were especially reliant on home internet and electricity service in the time of the coronavirus. He said crews were working as fast as they could, while still practicing social distancing recommended by the Maine Center for Disease Control.

“We worked through the night and we have more than 2000 people working hard to restore outages today,” Herling said. “We understand this is a holiday weekend and that Maine people must stay home because of state orders. We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to repair the system damage and will be out until the last customer is restored.”

CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said on Friday that, because of the pandemic, CMP had prioritized restoring power to hospitals and food distribution sites. All hospitals in the utility’s coverage area have power, she said.

On Saturday, Hartnett said the company expects to restore power to “the vast majority of customers” by Sunday night. In addition to 100 CMP crews, 439 contractor crews and 222 tree crews have joined the effort.

Hydro-Québec announced Saturday afternoon that it is sending about 60 trucks and over 40 linemen to help with the power restoration effort in Maine. They were expected to start work in the Rumford area later in the afternoon.

Hartnett said that line crews aren’t hampered too much by pandemic-era safety measures at work, which include limiting employees to one per vehicle, maintaining physical distance at work and only entering customers’ residences in case of emergency.

“The social distancing efforts do not impact the restoration efforts measurably, but may make a slight difference,” Hartnett said in an email. “We need to manage more vehicles at each work location as everyone travels separately. We must organize work onsite so that line workers are appropriately physically distanced. This takes some adjusting for some work, but a month in, crews are getting more accustomed to it.”

In response to financial pressures caused by the pandemic, CMP recently announced it will suspend fees for late payment and reconnection, as well as extend eligibility protections to customers participating in certain payment plans.

Emera Maine, which provides electricity to northern and eastern Maine, reported 30,370 outages as of 2:40 p.m. Saturday. On its website, the power company said it planned to release a list of areas later on Saturday that should expect to have power by the end of the day.

“Emera Maine crews will be out in force on Saturday working to restore service to customers affected by the April storm,” Emera’s statement said. “Public safety issues, such as downed lines, will continue to be the first priority, and then electrical circuits that will bring the largest numbers of customers on first.”

This story will be updated.

