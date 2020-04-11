YARMOUTH — A Maine preservation group is awarding grants to help revitalize historic buildings around the state.

The Northern Border Regional Commission has made $230,000 available to Maine Preservation, which is awarding the grants to projects in Lille, Dover-Foxcroft, Thorndike and Belfast. It’s part of $1 million in grants being made available in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

The largest grant is an $80,000 award to Timelines Inc. to reopen the Thorndike Village General Store as a multi-use facility.

Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, a Democrat, said they pushed for money to go to projects in areas impacted by the decline of the forest products industry in the state.

The senators and Maine Preservation said the historic preservation work will help improve job prospects, small business growth and property values in Maine communities.

