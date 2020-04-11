YARMOUTH — A Maine preservation group is awarding grants to help revitalize historic buildings around the state.
The Northern Border Regional Commission has made $230,000 available to Maine Preservation, which is awarding the grants to projects in Lille, Dover-Foxcroft, Thorndike and Belfast. It’s part of $1 million in grants being made available in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.
The largest grant is an $80,000 award to Timelines Inc. to reopen the Thorndike Village General Store as a multi-use facility.
Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, a Democrat, said they pushed for money to go to projects in areas impacted by the decline of the forest products industry in the state.
The senators and Maine Preservation said the historic preservation work will help improve job prospects, small business growth and property values in Maine communities.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
News
Spectrum hiring 100 for call center, raising wages, in Maine
-
Nation / World
Disney World is furloughing 43,000 more workers due to virus
-
News
Historic building preservation projects funded around Maine
-
Nation / World
GOP leaders hit brakes on virus aid as governors seek help
-
Nation / World
Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic