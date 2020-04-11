PORTLAND — Spectrum is hiring 100 customer service workers in Maine at a time when many employers are laying off or furloughing workers.
Spectrum said it’s moving forward with plans that had been in place before the coronavirus pandemic to deliver and manage internet, television, voice and mobile networks.
Spectrum is looking to hire at least 100 customer service workers for its call center in Portland.
The call center on Washington Avenue currently has about 120 employees, Lara Pritchard, senior director of communications for the Northeast region,m told the Portland Press herald.
Workers are also receiving a $1.50-per-hour raise, lifting Spectrum’s minimum hourly wage to $16.50 as part part of a plan to raise wages to at least $20 per hour by 2022.
