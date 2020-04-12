A Gorham man died in a single-car crash on Sunday on River Road in Windham, near Majestic Heights, Windham police reported.
Rodney Johnson, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. The 1999 Honda Accord that Johnson was driving left the road and struck a utility pole, according to police.
A passenger, Richard LaChance, 60, of Standish, was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The crash is still under investigation and speed appears to have been a factor, police said.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Connections
United Way helping communities impacted by COVID-19
-
Connections
Residents input sought on broadband access needs
-
Connections
Oxford County Register of Big Tree search begins early this year
-
Connections
Community cancellations to run April 11
-
Nation / World
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 19 people