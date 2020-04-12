If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/.

We had dozens of people recognize the graffiti on one of the supports for the Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Androscoggin River in Lewiston. Our winner, Sue Tiner, of Lewiston, walks along the path with her husband that follows the river from Sunnyside Park to River Valley Village. The 1.2 mile paved Riverside Greenway trail is a popular jogging and walking spot for area residents that can be accessed at either end with plenty of parking along Winter and Whipple Streets at the entrance of Sunnyside Park.

