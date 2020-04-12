NEW GLOUCESTER – On April 3, 2020, David Sherman Teague Jr. passed away due to complications from pneumonia.David was born May 20, 1967, in Lewiston, Maine.Eldest son of David S Teague Sr. (deceased 2017) and Maxine Ethel (Hodgkin) Teague. Survived by brother, William L. Teague of Maine, Tarine N. Teague of Maine, son, David S. Teague III of Rhode Island and family, son, Thomas Teague and wife of Florida, daughter, Alassondra Teague and her daughter, Aurora (Buggy) of Florida and many family and friends. He was a devoted father, brother, son and friend. In lieu flowers please donate to AmericaDiabetes Association.

