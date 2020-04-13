LEWISTON – Police are investigating a Sunday evening stabbing that left a 19-year old hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department said that police received a call around 7:22 p.m. of a stabbing at 142 Bartlett St.
St. Pierre said that upon arriving, they found Mohamaed Ionis of Portland with several stab wounds to his mid-section.
“It appears the attack involved at least three suspects with varying degrees of (involvement),” St. Pierre said. “It was a three-on-one attack.”
Ionis was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, according to St. Pierre.
“When he was first brought to the hospital, he was in stable condition,” St. Pierre said. “We tried finding out today how he was doing but we never heard back from the hospital.”
St. Pierre said that detectives are reviewing “multiple sources of video” and interviewing potential witnesses.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Auburn man’s Alaska murder cold case stalls in court
-
News
BIW says it will stay open despite plea from 72 lawmakers
-
News
Lewiston police working under new drug-testing policy
-
Maine
BIW says it will stay open despite plea from 72 lawmakers
-
Sports
Trek Across Maine bike ride will be a virtual event