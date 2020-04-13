BANGOR — Mission Broadband, a Maine-based company dedicated to expanding broadband to unserved and underserved communities throughout America, announces the launch of a statewide survey to collect important data identifying gaps in broadband infrastructure that exist throughout the state of Maine.

The survey seeks information from residents regarding their current broadband performance at home in order to highlight gaps in availability, inadequate performance, and socio-economic indicators. The data will be available to local communities and state agencies to assist in broadband infrastructure planning.

To participate in the survey visit www.missionbroadband.com and click on the survey link.

