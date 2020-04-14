The Auburn-Lewiston Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that its annual banquet has been postponed.

The banquet was scheduled for May 3, but has now been moved to Oct. 11 “due to measures in effect to assist in the mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the A-L Hall of Fame said in a news release.

The media event to announce the 37th induction class has also been postponed. The news release said that further details will be announced when they become available.

