The Senior British Open was postponed on Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, with organizers still hoping the last senior major of the year can be played in 2020.

The event, due to take place at Sunningdale from July 23-26, is the fourth of the five senior majors to lose its scheduled place on the calendar because of the pandemic.

The Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open have been canceled, while the Regions Tradition has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 from early May.

The Senior Players Championship, scheduled for Firestone Country Club in Ohio from July 9-12, hasn’t been called off yet.

A week after the regular British Open was canceled for the first time since 1945 and effectively pushed back 12 months so it can still be held at Royal St. George’s in 2021, the senior version was called off but not scrapped for the year, despite the challenges posed by limited daylight hours as it gets away from the summer.

“We will continue to investigate alternative options to host the Senior Open later in the year if at all possible,” said Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director for championships at the R&A, “and will make an announcement in due course.”

Bernhard Langer is the defending champion, after winning at Royal Lytham last year.

THE PGA OF AMERICA established the Golf Emergency Relief Fund on Monday by donating $5 million and pledging to match up to an additional $2.5 million given by other groups in hopes of providing support for the golf industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PGA’s contribution included every member of its executive team voluntarily reducing his or her compensation, along with the board of directors pledging personal donations.

THE EUROPEAN TOUR is warnings its players that everything from prize money to player services will be different when golf resumes because of the COVID-19 pandemic that will have a “profound” financial impact, according to a British newspaper.

The Daily Telegraph reported Tuesday it has obtained a memo from chief executive Keith Pelley to members that outlines the sobering effect of the coronavirus that has shut down golf in Europe since early March.

Eight tournaments have been postponed. Five others, including the British Open, have been canceled. The next event still on the schedule is the BMW International Open in Germany on June 25-28.

THE NHL WILL remain on pause through at least the end of the month.

The league on Tuesday announced it was extending its self-quarantine recommendation for players, coaches and staff through April 30. The announcement marks the third time the NHL has pushed back its timetable since suspending play on March 12 because of the new coronavirus.

The most recent self-quarantine recommendation was supposed to run through Wednesday. The recommendation means team facilities will remain closed to players.

Players and staff were previously given the opportunity to self-isolate at their offseason homes.

There is no timetable of when play might resume and whether the NHL will be able to complete the regular season or start the playoffs, which could stretch into September. There were 189 games remaining when play was suspended.

UEFA SAYS IT will host another round of calls next week for European soccer leaders to address the shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UEFA executive committee is set to join by video link on April 23. It will follow separate days of calls with UEFA’s 55 member federations and club soccer officials.

UEFA is giving priority to completing national league and cup competitions. One contingency plan is for games to continue into July and August and decide entries for the Champions League and Europa League next season.

This season’s Champions League and Europa League could resume once domestic titles are decided.

The UEFA executive committee last month postponed the European Championship by one year to 2021. Other games affected include World Cup qualifying groups, the 2021 Nations League finals and the women’s Euro 2021 tournament in England.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER says the chances of returning to action in mid-May now look extremely unlikely and that achieving its goal of getting in a full 34-game regular season is also becoming increasingly difficult.

The league had previously said it hoped to return around the second full week of May following what would have been an eight-week absence from game action. The league currently has a training moratorium for players through April 24 with the expectation that it will be extended.

“Although we hoped to return to play in mid-May, that is extremely unlikely based on the guidance of federal and local public health officials,” MLS said in a statement Tuesday. “Our goal remains to play as many games as possible, and while we currently have enough dates to play the entire season, we recognize at this time that it may become difficult to do so.”

In an interview with ESPN, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said there will likely be games without fans when league play does resume and that multiple formats are being examined for getting as many games in as possible.

Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley told reporters Tuesday that he is on board with whatever route the league chooses to get in as much of the season as possible.

THE UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI eliminated its men’s soccer program as other colleges weighed cutbacks because of budget problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

College are grappling with revenue losses from spring sports cancellations, including the NCAA basketball tournament. Eliminating sports is considered a last resort by athletic directors who face difficult choices.

Earlier this month, Old Dominion eliminated wrestling as part of its response to the pandemic. Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham expects other schools to face similar choices because of the uncertainty over fall sports, including football.

WAKE FOREST FOOTBALL Coach Dave Clawson joined athletic director John Currie, university president Nathan Hatch and the president’s cabinet members in taking a 10% pay cut to help the school address revenue shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Clawson signed an eight-year extension with Wake Forest last April. According to USA Today’s coaches’ salary database, Clawson was paid almost $2.2 million last season by the private school.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on Wake Forest University and our Athletics Dept.,” Clawson said. ”(Wife) Catherine and I are more than happy to do our part to help during these challenging times.”

