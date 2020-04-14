Utility companies are working to fix damage from storms that brought both heavy snow and strong winds to Maine in the past five days.

More than 36,000 customers across the state are without power Tuesday, including thousands who have not had power since a snow storm hit the state Thursday night and Friday.

Central Maine Power was reporting 13,486 customers without power at 8 a.m. Tuesday, down from more than 16,000 the night before. Most of the outages are in Penobscot (3,585), Waldo (2,456) and Lincoln (1,900) counties.

Southern Maine was spared from widespread outages. CMP reported 296 customers without power in Cumberland County, mostly in Brunswick. There was only one customer without power in York County.

Emera Maine, which serves northern and Down East areas, reported at 8 a.m. that more than 23,000 customers are without power because of snow and wind.

Strong wind gusts made it difficult, and at times impossible, for line crews to make immediate repairs on Monday. Central Maine Power lost half of the line resources it had recruited from out of state to help with the repair work over the weekend after their home states recalled them to respond to their own storm damage.

“This has been a very challenging day for every worker in the field,” CMP President Doug Herling said Monday. “We will not stop until all outages are restored. We must prioritize the safety of our employees and contractors.”

Rain totals as of 10:15 p.m. Monday included 1.41 inches in Cumberland, 1.26 inches in Buxton and 1.17 inches in Sanford, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. Most of Cumberland and York counties had received at least an inch of rain by Monday night.

