The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced an additional 36 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, increasing the statewide total to 734.

The total number of deaths in Maine also increased by one to 20. A total of 292 people had recovered from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, meaning there were 442 active cases in the state as of Tuesday, an increase of 36 active cases.



Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is slated to hold his daily briefing on COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

On Monday, Shah and the commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Jeanne Lambrew, discussed outbreaks at several nursing homes or long-term care facilities in Maine. Those include 55 cases reported among residents and staff at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation as of Monday and 32 cases at Maine Veterans’ Homes Scarborough facility.

Additionally, there were at least 22 confirmed cases at the Tall Pines retirement community in Belfast and 11 cases at the OceanView at Falmouth retirement community.

Lambrew said DHHS planned to contact all 93 long-term care facilities in the state to ensure they had adequate emergency response plans for COVID-19 and, if not, quickly help bring them up to code with federal requirements. DHHS also planned to distribute an additional $8 million to long-term care facilities in the coming weeks.

This story will be updated.

