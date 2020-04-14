LEWISTON – Robert R. Galipeau, 88, of Lewiston peacefully passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020, at his daughter’s home with her right by his side. He was born in Auburn on April 22, 1931, the son of the late Alfred and Dorilda (Cliche) Galipeau. He was educated in local schools.On February 3, 1951 he married the former Marcelle Gagne. During that time, Bob was a member of Holy Family Parish in Lewiston, the Knights of Columbus council 106 and a fourth degree of the Wallace Assembly.He was also past president and lifetime member of the Jacques Cartier Club and a past president of the Pine Tree State Beamers.Bob was in business most of his life until he retired in 1982. He resided in California for 33 years before returning to Lewiston in 1989. He was a musician for most of his adult life and a devoted volunteer for various organizations. He is survived by his daughter, Irene Gargan and her husband Hank of Lewiston. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Joseph and Timothy Bermudez and Kelsey Galipeau as well as his stepchildren, Edward, Brady, Micky Gargan, all of Lewiston, his two sisters, Jeanne-d’arc Laroche, and Gracia Bissonnette both of Lewiston, his two great-grandchildren; Ivan Shelowski and Elliana Bermudez and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marcelle earlier this year in February along with his son, Daniel, his two brothers, Sylvio and Norman Galipeau and three sisters, Sr. Cecile Galipeau, Rita Aubin and Therese Auclair. Condolences may be shared at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com Per Robert’s request, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

« Previous