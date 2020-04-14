Arrests

Lewiston

• William Rawlings, 27, of Lewiston, on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 3:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston Police Department.

• Shannon Morrison, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault and failure to appear, 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at 524 Main St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Nicholas R. Bonsaint, 33, of Lisbon Falls struck a vehicle driven by Angela L. Bunnell, 51, of Lewiston at 7:04 p.m. Thursday at Webster Street and Scribner Boulevard. Bonsaint’s 2014 Chevrolet received minor damage and Bunnell’s 2007 Ford received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Fuad S. Mohammed, 26, of Auburn struck a guardrail at 7:18 p.m. Thursday on Russell Street. Mohammed’s 2019 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by James L. St. Pierre, 57, of Lisbon struck the corner of the Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union building at 1:20 p.m. Friday on Sabattus Street. The 2017 GMC driven by St. Pierre and owned by Duartes Delivery Service Inc. received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Lynn M. Cyr, 55, of Augusta struck the side of a vehicle driven by Jeremy D. Petty, 49, of Sabattus at 9:16 a.m. Saturday on Sabattus Street. Cyr’s 2011 Nissan and Petty’s 2018 Nissan received functional damage.

