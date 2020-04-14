DEAR SUN SPOTS: With the extra time off from work due to COVID-19, I’ve had time to clean out my garage. Does the city of Auburn plan to do a spring cleanup this year?

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: Your best bet is to call the city at 333-6600. Although the offices are closed to the public, phone calls are being answered.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the Looking Back column for March 27, the Strand Theater was mentioned. Do you or your readers know where the theater was located? Does the building still stand? Whatever happened to its orchestra organ, “not only the largest, but also the most costly instrument of its kind in any theater in New England”?

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: According to cinematreasures.org, the Lewiston Theatre was opened Dec. 30, 1914. In August 1916 it was renamed Union Square Theatre. By 1941 it had been renamed Strand Theatre, and at that time it was operated by Paramount Pictures Inc. through their subsidiary Mullins & Pinanski. Located at the corner of Union Square and Middle Street, the Strand Theatre was still operating in 1950. It closed around 1961 and has since been demolished.

Readers, tell me what you know about the organ.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw the Horace Libby Brickyard Sunspots column April 4. The pictures that could not be printed with Sun Spots are all available to be viewed in a Facebook Group (you have to join to view items) and is titled: “I was born in Lewiston, ME. and remember when…”

(https://www.facebook.com/groups/202025996517966/). The group has a search box. When you type “Horace Libby,” you will go right to them. Thanks for all you do!

— David, Lewiston

ANSWER: It looks like you can only be a member of this private, closed group if you were born or grew up in Lewiston. If you fall into that category, you can access this site and share all kinds of good information!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I think this literary creation is quite appropriate at this time.

This happened to me yesterday in a simpler way and I began to think of those who are far more helpless than I am as the virus makes its devastating way.

The Gift: The house was quiet./The old man sat alone/in his rocking chair./He was alone because/of the virus./He heard a knock on/the front door./The old man didn’t move./He was tired./“Wake up, Harry. It’s me./Got something for you.”/He smiled. Louise, his/neighbor next door. He did not answer her/and he did not move and/He was tired./The old man slept in his/rocking chair./When he woke he shuffled/slowly to the front door./On the porch was a bag./Louise’s soup, he knew./Every week she brought him/a different kind of soup./The old man shuffled slowly/back to his rocking chair./He held the soup in his lap./Tears formed in his eyes.

— Tom, Rumford

ANSWER: This poem evokes the feelings of isolation, kindness, and the comfort of homemade soup, a reminder of how we can help one another during this time and always.

I encourage everyone of all ages to keep a journal or write poetry and stories. Well done, Tom.

