• International Paper, then the largest paper company in the world, builds the Androscoggin Mill in 1965. At peak under IP, 1,500 people worked there.

• Roughly 1,200 workers leave their jobs in 1987, part of a historic 16-month strike.

• IP sells the mill in 2006 to CMP Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Verso Paper Holdings LLC. At the time, the Androscoggin Mill employed 1,000 people.

Jay Town Manager Ruth Marden noted, “it’s the only paper mill in the state that’s never changed hands. This is a big deal.”

• Verso lays off 300 people in 2015 and files for bankruptcy the next year.

• Verso lays off 190 employees in 2017 and idles the No. 3 machine.

• New investments of $17 million upgrade and restart the No. 3 machine in 2018, creating 120 new jobs. At the time of the announcement, the company employed 400 people.

• In February 2020, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, based in Pennsylvania, buys the Jay mill from Verso. Pixelle becomes the largest specialty paper producer in North America. At the time of purchase, the mill had roughly 500 employees.

