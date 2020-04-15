Maine health officials reported an additional four deaths from coronavirus as well as 36 more confirmed cases on Wednesday.

To date, at least 24 Maine residents have died from COVID-19 while 770 have tested positive for the disease, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The additional 36 confirmed cases represents a 5 percent increase over Tuesday and a 43 percent increase from one week earlier.

After accounting for the 24 deaths and 305 people who have recovered from the disease, Maine had 441 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Maine CDC officials report that 126 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Health officials caution that the actual number of Maine residents who have contracted the coronavirus is much higher because of limited testing and because it can take anywhere from one to 14 days after initial exposure for a person to begin exhibiting symptoms.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to provide additional details about the four deaths and other updates on COVID-19 beginning at 2 p.m.

Kennebec County saw the largest surge in new confirmed cases since Tuesday, rising from 81 to 93. Although the reason for the spike was not disclosed in the daily update of coronavirus figures, a nursing home and residential care facility in the county, the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak. The facility accounted for 63 of the county’s 81 cases as of Tuesday.

There are also reported outbreaks at the Maine Veterans’ Homes facility in Scarborough, Tall Pines retirement community in Belfast and at the OceanView retirement community in Falmouth. Additionally, The Cedars assisted living facility in Portland has reported a small outbreak since the weekend.

Cumberland County is home to the state’s largest cluster and added eight new cases since Tuesday, increasing to 339 confirmed cases. There are also 156 confirmed cases in York County, which together with Cumberland constitute the majority of cases statewide. Maine CDC officials have said “community transmission” of the disease is taking place in Cumberland, York and Penobscot counties.

The breakdown of cases in the other Maine counties is: 36 in Penobscot; 31 in Androscoggin; 30 in Waldo; 15 in Sagadahoc; 13 each in Oxford and Somerset; 12 each in Knox and Lincoln; nine in Franklin; five in Hancock; two each in Washington and Aroostook; two unknown; and zero in Piscataquis.

On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills extended the civil state of emergency for an additional 30 days until May 15 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The state of emergency proclamation allows Mills to quickly marshal state or federal resources and to impose mandatory restrictions — such as business closures or the current statewide stay-at-home order — in order to protect public health.

While Maine has, to date, been spared the high infection rates and death toll witnessed in other, more populous northeastern states, it is unclear where Maine is on the infection curve. Additionally, the state continues to experience outbreaks at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, which have been hard hit nationwide because COVID-19 is particularly dangerous to older individuals or people with underlying health conditions.

This story will be updated.

