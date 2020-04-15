DEAR SUN SPOTS: Waking up after the April 9-10 snowstorm, I discovered I had no power, no heat, and no newspaper. I ordered coffee at the Dunkin’ Donuts at the end of my street at 8:10 a.m. At the checkout the worker told me the man in the car in front of me had paid for it. What a wonderful gift on such a dreary day. Thank you to my benefactor and to all the Dunkin’ workers who serve us!

Thank you to Ms. Sun Spots. Your work is needed today, more than ever before!

— Anne, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m a senior with the tendency to wander when I shop. For lack of attention I have to stop and ask where items are located. On two occasions I have had to ask where certain meats were. A very nice gentleman, Rick from the meat department, noticed I needed help so he came up to me and asked if he could assist. He’s also done this for a number of other customers. It feels great to know I can rely on him if need be. Other employees are also seen in the store helping customers locate items. Kudos to Rick of Hannaford at Sabattus Street!

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have to write and share a story of kindness. On Wednesday, April 1, I was at the Auburn Walmart picking up items for a friend. I was about to pay when this nice lady, a complete stranger, paid for the items. I thanked her and wanted to thank her again, but she left the store. I really appreciated it and she made my day.

Sun Spots readers, I ask that we be nice to each other during these uncertain times and pay it forward.

— Bill, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A big thank you to Mr. Ken Geiger for his generous donation to the Delta Kappa Gamma, MU Chapter’s “Read-To-Me” Project for the upcoming school year of 2020-2021. Members of DKG, MU Chapter purchase and donate appropriate books to selected preschool classrooms within our local area.

— Nancy, Greene

ANSWER: It’s so very important to express our gratitude always, especially now. Not only are we all concerned about our physical health, but we have to take care of ourselves and one another to keep our minds and hearts healthy during this extremely stressful time.

It does the heart good to express our gratitude. Sun Spots is THE place to write if there is a group or individual you want to thank. We have thousands of readers and it is my honor and pleasure to spread the word and give people in Sun Spots Land the recognition they deserve. Let’s fill the column with notes of thanks, encouragement and positivity during this time. Express your own very special brand of love and light whenever you possibly can, whether it be small glimmers of sparkle and glitter or full-out big shiny rays, do what you can, however you can.

Be good to yourselves as well. Create a self-care routine for yourself and be sure to ask for help if you need it. Reach out, stay steady, and stay strong. Whatever your circumstances, give yourself a hug at day’s end knowing you did what you could.

