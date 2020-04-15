The Chocolate Church Arts Center has been presenting Live from Home, a series of concerts performed by regional musicians in their homes that can be streamed online by audience members via Facebook. The series will continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, with a solo performance by Zak Kendall of Portland based soul-folk band GoldenOak.

The concert will be streamed via the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page, and will be free to watch. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performing artist.

Thursday’s concert will be a collaboration between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and Portland-based indie folk band, GoldenOak, who have been presenting their own online concerts that they’ve titled Stay the Folk Home.

GoldenOak is made up of brother and sister Zak and Lena Kendall, along with bassist Mike Knowles and drummer Jackson Colwell. Together, the group make soul-tinged folk music that reflects the landscape of the band’s home state of Maine. Recent releases include a pair of singles, “Poet And The Painter” and “River,” both of which were written by the Kendall siblings and are available on all major music services.

Tickets are not necessary for the Live from Home concerts. Audience members may simply go to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming Live from Home performers in the next few weeks.

For more information, contact William Lederer, executive director, at 442-8455 or [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: