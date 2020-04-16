Greek Chicken
Fresh lemon and dill create a tasty and fast Greek inspired pan sauce for simple sautéed chicken. Serve with whole wheat orzo or barley and a green vegetable to make a perfect meal!
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
1.5 pounds chicken boneless thighs or breasts
Salt and pepper to taste
½ tablespoons olive oil
1/3 cup chopped onion
3 cloves of garlic minced
1 cup chicken broth low sodium)
2 teaspoons flour
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions:
1. Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook until well browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate and tent with foil.
2. Reduce heat to medium. Add the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to the pan. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Whisk broth, flour, 1 tablespoon dill and lemon juice in a measuring cup and add to pan. Cook, whisking, until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.
3. Return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the pan; reduce heat to low and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a warmed platter. Season sauce with salt and pepper and spoon over the chicken. Garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
