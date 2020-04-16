AUBURN – Rene J. Parker, 55 of Auburn, passed away on April 9, 2020 of complications from Leukemia, and Lung Cancer after a courageous five year battle. He was born April 1, 1965 in Anchorage, Alaska. He is the son of Constance J. Mercier of Auburn, and Robert F. Parker of Englewood, Fla. He was predeceased by his Stepdad Dalmat F. Mercier.Rene had a way of making people laugh with his humor while sharing his heart with his loved ones. Rene loved his days of playing on the youth L&A Travel hockey teams. The St. Louis Hockey Rink in New Auburn is where he showcased his great skating and scoring ability. He always appreciated the friends he grew up with from New Auburn that created some of the best memories in his life. He graduated from Edward Little High School in 1983. He was a member of the Edward Little ice hockey team (80-83) and, he also played high school soccer on the first varsity EL team in 1980. Rene took great pride whether on the ice, or an athletic field with his teammates.Rene enjoyed his days of playing golf and softball in the local leagues with his friends. He loved watching NASCAR, the NFL, and college football that he shared those interest with his girlfriend Anne. For many years he was a caregiver to Anne who he loved very much, and was passionate about her well-being while battling his own illnesses. Rene worked with sprinkler systems for High Tech Fire Protection for many years, and he performed his work with the highest professionalism.Rene is survived by his mother Constance J. Mercier and father Robert F. Parker; siblings Robert F. Parker Jr. and wife Kimberly Parker of Lewiston, Rick A. Mercier and wife Michelle Mercier of Valparaiso, Ind., and Amy J. Moores and husband Todd Moores of Westminster, Mass; companion Anne Rodrigue of Lewiston; nephews Casey, Alex, Nicholas and his wife Katie, Bryan, Justin and Brayden, and nieces Kylie and Jocelyn .A special thank you to all the professionals on the fourth floor Cancer Center at St. Mary’s.Arrangements are being entrusted to The Fortin Group at 70 Horton Street, Lewiston. 207-784-4584A celebration of Rene’s life will take place with a future announcement. In lieu of flowers donations could be sent to St. Mary’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Lewiston

