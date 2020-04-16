Social Security and SSI recipients who do not normally file a tax return have a new online tool developed by the Treasury Department to register for the Economic Impact Payments.

Those with dependent children younger than 17 and did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 should go to the IRS webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments to make sure they receive $500 per dependent. Being proactive will allow the $500 per child payment to be included in their $1,200 Economic Impact Payment, instead of waiting for the additional funds.

Additionally, any new beneficiaries since Jan. 1, 2020, of either Social Security or SSI benefits, who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, will also need to go to the IRS Non-Filers website to enter their information.

Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability beneficiaries who do not have qualifying children younger than 17 do not need to take any action with the IRS. The check will automatically be sent by the IRS if they received an SSA-1099 for 2019.

