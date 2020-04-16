To the Editor:

Hello SAD 44 Community:

We hope everyone is as well as can be through these challenging times. It has been amazing to see this community pull together in a variety of ways. This letter is to ask for your continued support on behalf of the Telstar Senior Class of 2020. With their senior year having shifted quite far from the joy, emotions & gatherings expected, the Project Graduation committee finds it more imperative than ever to support these seniors in a special way. We are asking whole-heartedly for your continued support.

We are not at all sure what graduation will look like, but we can promise you that any contribution you make or raffle ticket you buy will be put to the best use for the Telstar Class of 2020. We hold out the utmost hope for all of us that their celebration can include a class outing of good times and fun before they go their separate ways, if not we will adjust and honor them in the best appropriate fashion. We are hoping you can help. And we’ve made it a win win for all.

Our plans of Thirty-One Bingo have been re-purposed into a Thirty-One Calendar Raffle. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for Project Graduation and as having any others seems unlikely, let’s make this a good one. There are 31 days of Thirty-One bags lovingly filled with all kinds of goodies, on top of the fantastic bags themselves. Calendars are $20 and all winning entries are placed back in for multiple chances to win. That’s 31 chances per ticket. All winning prizes must be picked up at Telstar, as we will not ship.

Calendars can be purchased online from our Facebook page “Telstar Project Graduation 2020 Raffle Calendar Fundraiser”. Once to the page click on EVENTS, you will see the event listed and next to it a button that says “GET TICKETS”, this will take you to the page where you can purchase through Eventbrite. The raffle will be for the month of May. You can print off the calendar yourself or refer to it online. Calendars can also be purchased at Northern Roots Grow Supply in Greenwood adhering to all social distancing guidelines. Names will be drawn at the end of May during a Facebook live drawing. How fun. Folks will be notified by email or phone, as we collect this info upon purchase of the calendar, and pick up day/time arrangements will be made.

Not into raffles? You can also make a direct donation by sending to: Telstar High School, Project Graduation, 284 Walkers Mills Rd, Bethel, ME 04217 Checks made out to: THS Project Graduation. Contact Maire Katlin at (207) 739-9961 or Sally Smith at (207) 875-3335 with any details, questions or ideas.

Thank you for your support. Sending love and positivity to all the SAD44 students who are rocking it at home and transitioning outside the norm, especially Grade 5:Class of 2027, Grade 8:Class of 2024, Telstar Class of 2020 and Gould’s Class of 2020 as well. Best to you all.

Janet Bartlett

Telstar Project Graduation Committee

