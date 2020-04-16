PARIS — As COVID-19 continues to require schools follow distance learning programs, SAD 17 will observe its regularly scheduled spring break the week of April 20-24.

“It’s important for students and teachers alike to unplug and take a break for a week,” said Superintendent Rick Colpitts. “It’s been a marathon and we have a long ways to go.”

SAD 17 administrators have made arrangements to continue the district’s school meal delivery and pick-up service during the break. The buses will run their regularly scheduled delivery routes on Wednesday, Apr. 22 with breakfast and lunch provisions for three days. Meals will also be available for pick-up at schools as usual.

“Because Monday is a holiday we won’t be able to provide meals that day,” said Colpitts. “But we will have Tuesday meals available for pick-up at the high school between 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.”

Colpitts also said that free Wi-Fi will continue to be available in the parking lots of all Oxford Hills schools during vacation week as well.

