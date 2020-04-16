The Evans-McAllister crew – Howard, 6, Michael Jr., 7 and Paul, 4 – of Norway fill their wagon with yummy lunches dropped off by their school bus driver Wade. SAD 17, which supplies the lunches, has requested that recipients provide a contained in which they can be put when dropped off.

