To the Editor:
A huge “Thank You” and “Tip Of The Hat” goes out to Norway Recreation Department and Norway Highway Department.
I was out doing some early errands Tuesday morning and went by the lake to check “ice out” found it about 2/3 out, went in to the launch ramp and found several of the highway crew busy at work putting in the docks. The first section was already in, the second piece being moved down to the water, and it was just 7 a.m. and the ice was not completely gone!
I stepped out of my car, keeping my “social distancing” and personally thanked them for doing it so soon. They spoke of their appreciation.
Thank you Town of Norway!
Fern Bosse
Norway
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Nation / World
The Latest: NFL has discussed playing in empty or half-full stadiums
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Make America well again
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Rescuers free two victims from rollover crash in Auburn
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills food assistance resources
-
Uncategorized
Selectmen address driveway concerns