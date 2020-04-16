To the Editor:

A huge “Thank You” and “Tip Of The Hat” goes out to Norway Recreation Department and Norway Highway Department.

I was out doing some early errands Tuesday morning and went by the lake to check “ice out” found it about 2/3 out, went in to the launch ramp and found several of the highway crew busy at work putting in the docks. The first section was already in, the second piece being moved down to the water, and it was just 7 a.m. and the ice was not completely gone!

I stepped out of my car, keeping my “social distancing” and personally thanked them for doing it so soon. They spoke of their appreciation.

Thank you Town of Norway!

Fern Bosse

Norway

