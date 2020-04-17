POLAND – Arthur “Bob” R. Cummings, Jr. , 87, of Poland passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was born in Skowhegan on Jan. 24, 1933, the son of Arthur R. Cummings Sr. and Elizabeth Rollins Cummings. He graduated from North Anson Academy in 1950, and Colby College with a bachelor’s degree in business. He worked for the Dunlap Agency for many years, where he met Marlene Redmun. They were married on April 7, 1956. They established The Cummings Agency in Portland in 1967, later relocating to Mechanic Falls. Bob was an active member of the Poland Community Church. He enjoyed golf, investing, antiques, and hobby painting. Bob was predeceased by his wife Marlene. He is survived by his sons Jeffrey Cummings and wife Nora, Gary Cummings, daughter Beth Cummings and husband Emad; four grandchildren Cassandra, Elsie, Amina and Sami; four great-grandchildren, Lilli, Whyse, Cole and Darian; as well as several cousins. There will be no funeral services at this time. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in West Poland. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

