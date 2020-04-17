FARMINGTON — Families who send their children to schools in Regional School Unit 9 will have to make other arrangements for meals next week.

According to RSU 9 Supt. Tina Meserve the district will not be delivering meals during April vacation, April 20-24.

She said the district has an active Facebook page.

“We try to post most information that goes to families on that page as well for those who want to keep up to speed on “all things RSU 9,” Meserve said.

The towns of Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld and Wilton are included in RSU 9. Several have food pantries or other organizations that can offer assistance.

The Care and Share Food Closet in Farmington is offering curbside pickup of food items during their regularly scheduled hours. The pantry is open Monday through Friday, 12 to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Pastries are available Tuesday from 8:30 to 11 p.m. The Closet is open to anyone needing assistance. For more information, call 778-2331.

St. Joseph’s has an outdoor Blessings Box stocked with non-perishable food items. Take out lunches are provided Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 778-2778.

Bean’s Corner Baptist Church has an outdoor Blessings Box and may be able to offer other assistance. Call 645-2925 in advance.

Bag lunches will be available for Chesterville children at the town hall Saturday, April 18, and Monday through Friday, April 20-24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 778-5859.

New Sharon Methodist Church is providing weekend bag lunches, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 491-5282.

Camp Mechuwana at the Vienna Fire Dept. is providing meals on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Text only 207-242-7941.

Sites where people must call in advance for assistance include:

• Clearwater Ministry Food Pantry in Industry, 778-4523.

• Starks Food Pantry, 696-4337.

• Old South Congregational Church, 778-0424.

• Healthy Community Coalition emergency food bags, 779-3136.

• Two Facebook groups offer community assistance: Farmington NEEDS and Better Together.

Individual towns may be able to provide assistance:

• Chesterville, 778-2433

• Farmington, 778-6539

• Industry, 778-5050

• New Sharon, 778-4046 or 778-3367

• New Vineyard, 652-2222

• Starks, 696-8069 or 578-0341

• Temple, 778-6680

• Vienna, 293-2915

• Weld, 585-2638

• Wilton, 645-4961

filed under: