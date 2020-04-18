100 Years Ago: 1920

N.B.Tracey of Auburn was guest of Pine Tree grange of Lisbon Falls Thursday evening, and delivered an address. He talked on the early history of the order and how it brought down the high cost of living after the civil war, He told that the same could be accomplished today.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Plans and specifications for the surfacing of several streets in the Goff Hill area of Auburn have been approved and bids on the work will be sought immediately, according to Paul G Ward Sr. director of the Goff Hill Area Improvement Project. Ward said he has received notification from the New York office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development that plans for the work program are in order. He said he expects the city will request bids on the surfacing work early next week.

25 Years Ago: 1995

About 160 children of all ages and their relatives gathered Saturday at the Norway Savings Bank parking lot to participate in an Easter Carnival sponsored by the Norway Business Association. During the afternoon the group enjoyed an egg hunt, face painting, pony rides, a cake walk, an egg toss, a parade, an Easter bonnet contest and music by the Sweet Adelines barbershop chorus. A story time was also offered at the Norway Memorial Library with a special treat, the Easter Bunny made a guest appearance. After the egg hunt children exchanged their plastic eggs for bags of candy with him. Asked what his favorite part of the afternoon was, Joe Rood, 5, said, “I rode the pony, it was my first time. Kate Cheeter, 11, answered, having the community all together and doing things together to celebrate and doing things to celebrate the holiday.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

