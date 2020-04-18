WEST GARDINER – Cecile Marie Marguerite Levesque passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at the age of 86.Cecile was born on May 16, 1933, in Lewiston, Maine, to parents Justine and Joseph Couturier. She married Clifford Levesque in 1953 and was a wonderful mother to their six children.She had an infinite amount of love for her family, and immense pride in everything she did. She was well known for her immense kindness and giving nature. She touched many lives as a surrogate mother and grandmother for many, her family says she never met a stranger. She will live on in the hearts of those who love her.Cecile is survived by her son Paul, her son Gary (Ho Yon), her daughter Jane (Carl), her daughter Debra, her son Leo (Jeannine), her daughter in law Kathy, her 11 grandchildren, her 22 great grandchildren and her 7 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Clifford, her husband of 64 years, her son David, and her parents Justine and Joseph.Specific information for the memorial service will be shared by the family once it is available.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made in loving memory of Cecile Levesque to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice. A Gift of Remembrance can be mailed to:15 Strawberry AvenueLewiston, ME 04240

