AUBURN – Douglas N. Ledoux of Turner, passed away peacefully and with dignity on April 15, 2020, at the Hospice House in Auburn with his brothers and sister by his side.Doug was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on June 11, 1959, to the late Edward J. Ledoux and Rachel (Cadorette) Ledoux. He graduated with the Milford Area Senior High School Class of 1977. During his time at Milford Area Senior High, Doug was especially pleased to be a member of the building trades class, which would build a single family home in Milford, N.H., each year. Among his proudest achievements in life were to stand beside his brother Keith to perform his duties as his best man and, with the guidance of his parents, to be able to live independently in his own apartment for 15 years.Doug was a truly remarkable man. He always maintained a positive outlook, even with the difficulties he had to face in his own life. He was always quick with a joke, a friendly smile, extreme politeness and the ability to be compassionate to all. He became a member of the St. Mary’s D’Youville Pavilion community in 2010, where he quickly made many lasting and meaningful friendships with staff, residents and their families. At D’Youville Pavilion, Doug enjoyed participating in many of the activities, especially Bingo (aka Beano) and Wheel of Fortune.He was never happier than to be able to yell out “Beano.” Doug will be missed by all who knew him.Along with his parents, Doug was predeceased by his younger brother Kevin, who died on March 5, 2014. He is survived by his brother Dan and his wife Debra of Bennington, N.H., his brother Keith and his wife Sue of Merrimack, N.H., and his sister Deborah and her husband Mark of Turner, Maine, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff and residents of D’Youville Pavilion for the love, care and friendship they provided to Doug, with a very special thank you to his best friends, Michelle, Lisa and Dan.Condolences may be shared with Doug’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.comServices for Doug will be held at a later date this summer. Donations will be specifically targeted for the activities Department. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in the memory of Doug to St. Mary’s D’Youville Pavilion102 Campus Ave.Lewiston, Maine 04240

