LEWISTON — Maine Community Bank and its divisions, Biddeford Savings and Mechanics Savings, donated $2,000 each to Trinity Jubilee Center and St. Mary’s Nutrition Center to purchase food and other nonperishable goods.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, food pantries have reported critical needs and greater demands for help. These issues have surfaced as many are unexpectedly experiencing a reduction or complete loss of income during the economic crisis.

The donation was part of $20,000 given to several food pantries.

« Previous

filed under: