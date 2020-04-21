FRYEBURG – The Police Department had a little fun Monday on its Facebook page, warning residents to be safe on the unofficial holiday of the consumption of marijuana and marijuana-based products.

For many, April 20 is just another day of the year.

However, for others, the date “4-20” carries with it a different connotation: the unofficial holiday celebrating of marijuana and marijuana-based products.

On Monday morning, the department uploaded a pun-filled post, telling followers, “Sorry to be so blunt but weed be lying if we said we didn’t know what today is.”

The post continued, warning residents, “Doobie careful with your decisions in how you celebrate the day” and told them to find a sober driver if they decide to partake in marijuana, adding, “We wouldn’t want them to hit a pot-hole, go smokin’ off the road and mess up the grass in front of Mary Jane’s house.”

Police Chief Joshua Potvin said the post was a “collaborative effort” within the office and was inspired by “other police department posts.”

“The goal was to give people a chuckle during these unsettling times, while adding a public safety message,” Potvin said. “I was unaware the post would go viral and we’ve received overwhelming positive feedback.”

