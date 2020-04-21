LEWISTON — Geiger, the nation’s largest privately held promotional products distributor, recently presented its quarterly Geiger Star Awards to associates nominated by fellow associates.

Crystal Coolong, an order verifier supervisor in Total Care, was instrumental to the ordering process during a recent acquisition. Geiger wanted her dedication recogni zed because sometimes it’s easy to miss when someone just “keeps things going.” There was a lot more time

and effort put into this than it may have seemed on the surface. Coolong exhibited the Geiger Way values of “customer satisfaction” and “process improvement.”

Chris Gagne, a data analyst in the I.T. Department, took hundreds of thousands of lines of sales data and compiled it into a spreadsheet, in a very user-friendly format. He took it upon himself to learn pivot tables and has become a Geiger expert. He is the key go-to person when it comes to constructing reports utilizing this tool. All of Gagne’s efforts exhibit the Geiger Way values of process improvement, business achievement and customer satisfaction.

Sam Stewart, a key customer service specialist, served as the point person for internal departments during a recent acquisition. Due to the nuances and new processes of the transition, she has stepped in to assist in all areas, regardless of whether or not it was part of her direct responsibilities. Stewart also filled in as the lead trainer, avoiding travel time and costs for field office managers who were involved in onboarding. All of her efforts exhibit the Geiger Way values of customer satisfaction and leadership.

