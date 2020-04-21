The Mills administration said a document shared Monday by the White House that assessed Maine’s capacity to test for the coronavirus is inaccurate.

Gov. Janet Mills, along with other state leaders, participated in a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence, who discussed with them a state-by-state breakdown of testing capacity released by the White House.

Pence also assured governors that the government was working to ramp up testing, not long after President Trump lashed out and said states, not the federal government, should take the lead on testing.

But Lindsay Crete, a spokeswoman for Mills, said the state needs federal support on testing supplies and is concerned they will not be adequate based on the White House projections.

“While the administration is still reviewing the document, it does not appear to be accurate and is not representative of testing capacity within Maine – a concern shared by several other governors with respect to their states,” Crete said in an email Monday night.

Crete gave two examples of errors in the document: a statement that Maine’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory has testing equipment that it does not have, and its failure to list a large laboratory that conducts testing.

“This inaccurate document aside, what Maine needs most right now is support from the federal government to expand testing in a significant and meaningful way, including delivery of additional testing supplies,” Crete said.

Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan also said the assessment of states’ testing capacity contained inaccuracies, according to the Associated Press.

He said much of the unused lab machinery listed for his state was in federal labs that the state does not have access to. Pence agreed to open up federal labs to help states. Hogan announced Monday the state received 500,000 tests from South Korea – a “game-changing” deal that was negotiated by his wife, Yumi Hogan, who grew up outside Seoul.

“They want the states to take the lead, and we have to go out and do it ourselves, and so that’s exactly what we did,” Hogan said.

Testing has long been a point of friction between states and the Trump administration as the coronavirus has spread. Public health experts, however, agree that any substantial reopening of the economy must coincide with more comprehensive testing that, so far, has not happened.

Countries that have flattened their epidemiological curves have done so through aggressive testing. Testing is important because so many people who have the virus are asymptomatic. That was part of what led to widespread shutdowns.

As of Tuesday, a little more than 4 million tests had been administered countrywide, according to the COVID Tracking Project, and about 15,000 in Maine. Those tests have been largely limited to at-risk groups and health care industry workers.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there have 875 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 414 people have recovered and 35 have died.

Maine Sen. Angus King last week called the Trump administration’s failure to develop an adequate national testing regime a “dereliction of duty.” The comment was made during a call between Pence and several U.S. senators, according to a person who participated but was unauthorized to discuss it.

Later Friday, King publicly expressed his anger with the administration, which he says is offloading its responsibilities to states.

“If you know me, you know I’m a pretty even-tempered guy – but right now I’m angry,” King tweeted Friday evening. “We need widespread testing to understand the scope of this problem and the administration has the tools to lead the charge.”

King was among a group of 44 senators who called on the Trump administration to conduct a comprehensive inventory of the nation’s supply of testing kits, chemical reagents and equipment and to publicly disclose testing data and results.

“The problem is the president is now trying to offload onto the governors the responsibility for testing – and the governors aren’t in position to take that on. They can scramble around and compete amongst themselves for the materials – the chemicals, the vials, the machines, all those things – but they can’t really do it in any comprehensive way. That’s what the federal government can and should do,” King said in a statement to the Press Herald.

