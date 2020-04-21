BRIDGTON — Norway Savings Bank donated $2,500 to the Rufus Porter Museum to sponsor its 2020 Summer Events Program.

The museum will use the funds to continue providing educational activities and programs that engage the community in art, ingenuity and history.

This sponsorship comes at a critical time as the 2020 summer is still an unknown variable. The Rufus Porter Museum is primarily open from mid-June to mid-October. The funds will assist the museum in planning programming in the summer in whatever form the summer may take.

